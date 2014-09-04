The Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz, Chicago Bears' Jordan Howard, Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill, New Orleans Saints' Michael Thomas and the Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry were the standout rookies for Week 17. Here's a deeper look at the nominees for Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors.

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles Wentz completed 27 of 43 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-13 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Jordan Howard, Chicago Bears Howard rushed for 135 yards on 23 carries against the Minnesota Vikings.

Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs Hill rushed for 15 yards on three carries, caught five passes for 46 yards and returned a punt 95 yards for a touchdown in a 37-27 win over the San Diego Chargers.

Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints Thomas caught 10 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons.