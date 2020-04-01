FedEx Air & Ground Players

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year

For 17 years, FedEx has recognized the NFL quarterbacks and running backs delivering the best performances for their fans and teammates each season. You can help celebrate these standout performances by voting for the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year.


When the winners are announced, FedEx will donate $20,000 to the USO in each of their names through FedEx Cares. The $40,000 donation will support USO Pathfinder and other programs that help service members transition back to civilian life.



WEEKLY WINNERS

AIR
GROUND
  •  1
    LamarJackson QB - RAVENS
    1
    MarlonMack RB - COLTS
  • 2
    PatrickMahomes QB - CHIEFS
    2
    DalvinCook RB - VIKINGS
  • 3
    PatrickMahomes QB - CHIEFS
    3
    ChristianMcCaffrey RB - PANTHERS
  • 4
    JameisWinston QB - BUCCANEERS
    4
    NickChubb RB - BROWNS
  • 5
    DeshaunWatson QB - Texans
    5
    AaronJones RB - Packers
  • 6
    KirkCousins QB - VIKINGS
    6
    LamarJackson QB - RAVENS
  • 7
    AaronRodgers QB - PACKERS
    7
    DalvinCook RB - VIKINGS
  • 8
    AaronRodgers QB - PACKERS
    8
    TevinColeman RB - 49ERS
  • 9
    RussellWilson QB - SEAHAWKS
    9
    ChristianMcCaffrey RB - PANTHERS
  • 10
    LamarJackson QB - RAVENS
    10
    DerrickHenry RB - TITANS
  • 11
    DakPrescott QB - COWBOYS
    11
    MarlonMack RB - COLTS
  • 12
    LamarJackson QB - RAVENS
    12
    DerrickHenry RB - TITANS
  • 13
    MitchellTrubisky QB - BEARS
    13
    DerrickHenry RB - TITANS
  • 14
    RyanTannehill QB - TITANS
    14
    DerrickHenry RB - TITANS
  • 15
    DrewBrees QB - SAINTS
    15
    KenyanDrake RB - CARDINALS
  • 16
    DanielJones QB - GIANTS
    16
    SaquonBarkley RB - GIANTS
  • 17
    RyanFitzpatrick QB - DOLPHINS
    17
    DerrickHenry RB - TITANS
