FedEx Air & Ground Players

FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

The best Air and Ground players take control of the game when it matters most. With a variety of customized options like delivery notifications and requesting to have your package held for pickup, FedEx Delivery Manager® can help you call the play that works best for your delivery. Learn more and sign up at http://fedex.com/delivery. Terms, conditions, and some fees apply.


Make your call for the FedEx Air & Ground® NFL Players of the Week by voting now. When the winners are announced, FedEx will donate $2,000 to the USO in each of their names through FedEx Cares.

#AIRANDGROUND CONVERSATION

* PLEASE ENABLE GEO-TAGGING ON YOUR TWEETS

POSTS CONTAINING MEDIA MAY BE DELAYED


WEEKLY WINNERS

< >
AIR
GROUND
  •  1
    AlexSmith QB - CHIEFS
    1
    KareemHunt RB - CHIEFS
  • 2
    TrevorSiemian QB - BRONCOS
    2
    C.J.Anderson RB - BRONCOS
  • 3
    TomBrady QB - PATRIOTS
    3
    KareemHunt RB - CHIEFS
  • 4
    DeshaunWatson QB - TEXANS
    4
    Le'VeonBell RB - STEELERS
  • 5
    CarsonWentz QB - EAGLES
    5
    LeonardFournette RB - JAGUARS
  • 6
    CarsonWentz QB - EAGLES
    6
    AdrianPeterson RB - CARDINALS
  • 7
    DerekCarr QB - RAIDERS
    7
    AaronJones RB - PACKERS
  • 8
    RussellWilson QB - SEAHAWKS
    8
    LeSeanMcCoy RB - BILLS
  • 9
    JayCutler QB - DOLPHINS
    9
    AlvinKamara RB - SAINTS
  • 10
    CaseKeenum QB - VIKINGS
    10
    MarkIngram RB - SAINTS
  • 11
    DrewBrees QB - SAINTS
    11
    MarkIngram RB - SAINTS
  • 12
    PhilipRivers QB - CHARGERS
    12
    AlvinKamara RB - SAINTS
  • 13
    AlexSmith QB - CHIEFS
    13
    JamaalWilliams RB - PACKERS
  • 14
    BenRoethlisberger QB - STEELERS
    14
    LeSeanMcCoy RB - BILLS
  • 15
    JimmyGaroppolo QB - 49ERS
    15
    ToddGurley RB - RAMS
  • 16
    JaredGoff QB - RAMS
    16
    ToddGurley RB - RAMS