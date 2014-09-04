Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Year

Here are the Castrol EDGE Clutch Performers of the Year nominees.

CLUTCH PERFORMER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles In Week 7, Wentz completed 17 of 25 passes for 268 yards, four touchdowns and a 126.3 passer rating in the Philadelphia Eagles' 34-24 victory over the Washington Redskins.

Mark Ingram, New Orleans Saints In Week 10, Ingram rushed for 131 yards on 21 carries and three touchdowns in the New Orleans Saints' 47-10 win over the Buffalo Bills. He joined George Rogers and Ricky Williams as the only Saints players to rush for at least 130 yards and three touchdowns in a game.

Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints In Week 11, Brees completed 29 of 41 passes for 385 yards and two touchdowns for a 106.2 passer rating in the New Orleans Saints' 34-31 overtime win against the Washington Redskins. He helped the Saints become the first team in the Super Bowl era to win its next eight games after an 0-2 start.

Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers In Week 12, Brown recorded 10 receptions for 169 yards and two touchdowns in the Pittsburgh Steelers' 31-28 win over the Green Bay Packers. The performance marked Brown's fifth game with 10-plus receptions and 100-plus yards, and he became the first player in NFL history to achieve the feat five times in multiple seasons (2015).