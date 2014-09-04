Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week

Here are the Castrol EDGE Clutch Performers of the Week nominees for Week 8.

CLUTCH PERFORMER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Juju Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers Smith-Schuster recorded seven receptions for 193 yards including a 97-yard touchdown reception late in the third quarter to put the Steelers up 20-12 over the Detroit Lions.

Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks Wilson completed 26 of 41 passes for 452 yards and four touchdowns, including a game-winning 18-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham with 21 seconds left in the Seahawks' 41-38 victory over the Houston Texans.

LeSean McCoy, Buffalo Bills McCoy rushed for 151 yards on 27 carries and a touchdown in the Bills' 34-14 win over the Oakland Raiders.

Mohamed Sanu, Atlanta Falcons Sanu recorded six receptions for 74 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter of the Falcons' 25-20 win over the New York Jets.