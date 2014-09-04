Clutch Performer

Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week

Here are the Castrol EDGE Clutch Performers of the Week nominees for Week 8.

CLUTCH PERFORMER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Juju Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers

Smith-Schuster recorded seven receptions for 193 yards including a 97-yard touchdown reception late in the third quarter to put the Steelers up 20-12 over the Detroit Lions.

Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Wilson completed 26 of 41 passes for 452 yards and four touchdowns, including a game-winning 18-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham with 21 seconds left in the Seahawks' 41-38 victory over the Houston Texans.

LeSean McCoy, Buffalo Bills

McCoy rushed for 151 yards on 27 carries and a touchdown in the Bills' 34-14 win over the Oakland Raiders.

Mohamed Sanu, Atlanta Falcons

Sanu recorded six receptions for 74 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter of the Falcons' 25-20 win over the New York Jets.

Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans

Watson completed 19 of 30 passes for 402 yards and four touchdowns for a 106.9 passer rating against the Seattle Seahawks.

