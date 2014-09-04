Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week

Here are the Castrol EDGE Clutch Performers of the Week nominees for Week 6.

CLUTCH PERFORMER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers Bell rushed for 179 yards on 32 carries and a touchdown in the Steelers' 19-13 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Adrian Peterson, Arizona Cardinals Peterson rushed for 134 yards on 26 carries and two touchdowns in his Cardinals debut for a 38-33 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mark Ingram, New Orleans Saints Ingram rushed for 114 yards on 25 carries and two touchdowns in the Saints' 52-38 win against the Detroit Lions.

Cory Littleton, Los Angeles Rams Littleton blocked a punt in the second quarter that was returned for a touchdown to help push the Rams to a 27-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.