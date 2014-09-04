Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week

Here are the Castrol EDGE Clutch Performers of the Week nominees for Week 5.

CLUTCH PERFORMER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers Rodgers finished with 19-of-29 passing for 221 yards, three touchdowns and a 122.9 passer rating in the Packers' 35-31 comeback win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars The rookie running back rushed for 181 yards on 28 carries and two touchdowns in the Jaguars' 30-9 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles Wentz threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns on 30 attempts in the Eagles' 34-7 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Alex Smith, Kansas City Chiefs Smith completed 29 of 37 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns in the Chiefs' 42-34 win over the Houston Texans.