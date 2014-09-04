Clutch Performer

Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week

Here are the Castrol EDGE Clutch Performers of the Week nominees for Week 5.

CLUTCH PERFORMER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Rodgers finished with 19-of-29 passing for 221 yards, three touchdowns and a 122.9 passer rating in the Packers' 35-31 comeback win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars

The rookie running back rushed for 181 yards on 28 carries and two touchdowns in the Jaguars' 30-9 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles

Wentz threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns on 30 attempts in the Eagles' 34-7 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Alex Smith, Kansas City Chiefs

Smith completed 29 of 37 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns in the Chiefs' 42-34 win over the Houston Texans.

Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis Colts

Vinatieri connected on four field-goal attempts and two extra-point attempts. He hit a 51-yard winning field goal in the Colts' 26-23 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

