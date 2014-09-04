Here are the Castrol EDGE Clutch Performers of the Week nominees for Week 4.

CLUTCH PERFORMER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals Fitzgerald caught a 19-yard pass from Carson Palmer in overtime to seal the Cardinals' victory over the San Francisco 49ers in overtime, 18-15.

Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers Newton completed 22 of 29 passes for 316 yards and 3 touchdowns for a 130.8 passer rating in the Panthers' 33-30 win over the New England Patriots. Newton also rushed for 44 yards and a touchdown.

Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams Zuerlein had a historic showing in the Rams' 35-30 win over the Dallas Cowboys connecting on seven field-goal attempts and two extra-point attempts.

Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans Watson completed 25 of 34 passes for 283 yards and four touchdowns in the Texans' 57-14 win over the Tennessee Titans. Watson also rushed for 24 yards and a touchdown.