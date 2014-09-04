Here are the Castrol EDGE Clutch Performers of the Week nominees for Week 3.
CLUTCH PERFORMER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
DeMarco Murray, Tennessee Titans
The veteran running back ran for a 75-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Murray finished with 115 yards and one touchdown in the Titans' 33-27 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams
Goff completed 22 of 28 passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns. He led the Rams to a thrilling 41-39 victory over the San Fransisco 49ers.
Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles
The rookie hit a 61-yard winning field goal to defeat the New York Giants as time expired. He also made a 46-yarder with 56 seconds remaining to tie the game. The Eagles won, 27-24.
Brandin Cooks, New England Patriots
Cooks finished with 131 yards and two touchdowns on five catches. He hauled in a 25-yard touchdown catch to seal the 36-33 win over the Houston Texans.
Jordan Howard, Chicago Bears
Howard scored on a 19-yard run in overtime to lift the Bears to a 23-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns in the game.