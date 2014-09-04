Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week

Here are the Castrol EDGE Clutch Performers of the Week nominees for Week 16.

CLUTCH PERFORMER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers Garoppolo completed 21 of 30 passes (70.0 percent) for 242 yards, two touchdowns and a 102.4 passer rating in the 49ers' 44-33 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams Goff completed 22 of 38 passes (57.9 percent) for 301 yards, four touchdowns and a 118.4 passer rating in the Rams' 27-23 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Alex Smith, Kansas City Chiefs Smith completed 25 of 39 passes (64.1 percent) for 304 yards, a touchdown and a 96.5 passer rating in the Chiefs' 29-13 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals Fitzgerald recorded nine receptions for 119 yards and a touchdown in the Cardinals' 23-0 win over the New York Giants.