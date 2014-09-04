Clutch Performer

Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week

Here are the Castrol EDGE Clutch Performers of the Week nominees for Week 15.

CLUTCH PERFORMER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Duron Harmon, New England Patriots

Harmon intercepted Ben Roethlisberger with five seconds left in the game to seal the Patriots' 27-24 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The safety also recorded a pass breakup.

Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers

Newton completed 20 of 31 passes for 242 yards, four touchdowns and a 128.0 passer rating, while adding 58 rushing yards in the Panthers' 31-24 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles

Foles completed 24 of 38 passes for 237 yards, four touchdowns and a 115.8 passer rating in his first start this season, leading the Eagles to a 34-29 win over the New York Giants.

Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers

Garoppolo completed 31 of 43 passes for 381 yards, a touchdown and a 106.8 passer rating in the 49ers' 25-23 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Marcus Peters, Kansas City Chiefs

Peters recorded two interceptions and three pass breakups in the Chiefs' 30-13 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

