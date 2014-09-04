Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week

Here are the Castrol EDGE Clutch Performers of the Week nominees for Week 14.

CLUTCH PERFORMER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

LeSean McCoy, Buffalo Bills McCoy rushed for 156 yards on 32 carries (4.9 avg.), including a 21-yard touchdown run in overtime to seal the Bills' 13-7 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers Newton had a 62-yard run late in the fourth quarter to set the Panthers' up for the winning touchdown. He also completed 13 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown in the 31-24 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers Adams scored the winning touchdown on a 25-yard reception in the Packers' 27-21 overtime win over the Cleveland Browns. He recorded 10 receptions for 84 yards and two touchdowns.

Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers Roethlisberger completed 44 of 66 passes for 506 yards, two touchdowns and a 99.7 passer rating in the Steelers' 39-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens.