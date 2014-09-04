Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week

Here are the Castrol EDGE Clutch Performers of the Week nominees for Week 13.

CLUTCH PERFORMER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks Wilson completed 20 of 31 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns in the Seahawks' 24-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers Allen recorded 10 receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown in the Chargers' 19-10 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers Jones had the game-winning touchdown with a 20-yard run in the Packers' 26-20 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Eric Weddle, Baltimore Ravens Weddle recorded two tackles, one sack and returned an interception 45 yards for a touchdown in the Ravens' 44-20 win over the Detroit Lions.