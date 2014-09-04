Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week

Here are the Castrol EDGE Clutch Performers of the Week nominees for Week 12.

CLUTCH PERFORMER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers Brown recorded 10 receptions for 169 yards and two touchdowns in the Steelers' 31-28 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers Kuechly had nine tackles, one pass break-up and scored a 34-yard touchdown on fumble recovery in the Panthers' 35-27 win over the New York Jets.

Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams Goff completed 28 of 43 passes (65.1 percent) for 354 yards, two touchdowns and a 96.5 passer rating in the Rams' 26-20 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Phil Dawson, Arizona Cardinals Dawson kicked four field goals in the Cardinals' 27-24 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, including a 57-yarder to secure the victory with one second left.