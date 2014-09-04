Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week

Here are the Castrol EDGE Clutch Performers of the Week nominees for Week 12.
CLUTCH PERFORMER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers
Brown recorded 10 receptions for 169 yards and two touchdowns in the Steelers' 31-28 win over the Green Bay Packers.
Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers
Kuechly had nine tackles, one pass break-up and scored a 34-yard touchdown on fumble recovery in the Panthers' 35-27 win over the New York Jets.
Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams
Goff completed 28 of 43 passes (65.1 percent) for 354 yards, two touchdowns and a 96.5 passer rating in the Rams' 26-20 win over the New Orleans Saints.
Phil Dawson, Arizona Cardinals
Dawson kicked four field goals in the Cardinals' 27-24 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, including a 57-yarder to secure the victory with one second left.
Case Keenum, Minnesota Vikings
Keenum completed 21 of 30 passes for 282 yards, two touchdowns for a 121.8 passer rating in the Vikings' 30-23 win over the Detroit Lions.