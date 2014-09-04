Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week

Here are the Castrol EDGE Clutch Performers of the Week nominees for Week 11.

CLUTCH PERFORMER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers Brown recorded 10 receptions for 144 yards and three touchdowns in the Steelers' 40-17 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints Brees completed 29 of 41 passes for 385 yards, two touchdowns and a 106.2 passer rating in the Saints' 34-31 overtime win over the Washington Redskins.

Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings Thielen had 123 yards on six catches, which included a 65-yard touchdown reception in the Vikings' 24-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Yannick Ngakoue, Jacksonville Jaguars Ngakoue recorded 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in the Jaguars' 19-7 win over the Cleveland Browns.