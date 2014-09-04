Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week

Here are the Castrol EDGE Clutch Performers of the Week nominees for Week 10.
CLUTCH PERFORMER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Adrian Clayborn, Atlanta Falcons
Clayborn recorded six sacks and two forced fumbles in the Falcons' 27-7 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
A.J. Bouye, Jacksonville Jaguars
Bouye recorded an interception in overtime that he returned for 51 yards to help give the Jaguars a 20-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Jimmy Graham, Seattle Seahawks
Graham had two touchdown receptions, including one in the fourth quarter, to help give the Seahawks a 22-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Mark Ingram, New Orleans Saints
Mark Ingram rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries in the Saints' 47-10 win over the Buffalo Bills.
Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams
Woods recorded eight receptions for 171 yards and two touchdowns, one of which came on a 94-yard reception in the Rams' 33-7 win over the Houston Texans.