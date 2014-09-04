Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week

Here are the Castrol EDGE Clutch Performers of the Week nominees for Week 10.

CLUTCH PERFORMER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Adrian Clayborn, Atlanta Falcons Clayborn recorded six sacks and two forced fumbles in the Falcons' 27-7 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

A.J. Bouye, Jacksonville Jaguars Bouye recorded an interception in overtime that he returned for 51 yards to help give the Jaguars a 20-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jimmy Graham, Seattle Seahawks Graham had two touchdown receptions, including one in the fourth quarter, to help give the Seahawks a 22-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Mark Ingram, New Orleans Saints Mark Ingram rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries in the Saints' 47-10 win over the Buffalo Bills.