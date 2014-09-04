Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week

Here are the Castrol EDGE Clutch Performers of the Week nominees for Wild Card Weekend.

CLUTCH PERFORMER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Marcus Mariota, Tennessee Titans Mariota completed 19 of 31 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns in the Titans' 22-21 comeback victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons Atlanta's standout wide receiver caught nine passes for 94 yards and a touchdown in a 26-13 playoff win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Jalen Ramsey, Jacksonville Jaguars Ramsey recorded two tackles and an interception in the Jaguars' 10-3 playoff win over the Buffalo Bills.

Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints Brees connected on 23 of 33 passes for 376 yards and two touchdowns in the Saints' 31-26 playoff victory over the Carolina Panthers.