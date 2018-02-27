Up To The Minute
NOW
PLAYING

What are the Miami Dolphins 2018 draft needs?
NOW
PLAYING

Joe Schad: Dolphins do not want to part ways with Suh
NOW
PLAYING

Joe Schad: Dolphins seem eager to explore Landry trade possibilities
NOW
PLAYING

Teams with the best draft philosophy
NOW
PLAYING

Jerry Jones expected to contest reimbursement for legal fees
NOW
PLAYING

Ian Rapoport: Competition Committee considering altering 'surviving the ground' portion of catch rule
NOW
PLAYING

Jane Slater: Stephen Jones didn't sound 'overly' optimistic on deal for Dez Bryant
NOW
PLAYING

Ian Rapoport: Jets want to release Muhammad Wilkerson; could add LB, OL and edge rusher
NOW
PLAYING

Rapoport: Cousins is Jets first choice, Keenum could be back-up plan
NOW
PLAYING

What kind of questions will Josh Rosen face at the NFL Combine?
NOW
PLAYING

Lions designate DE Ezekiel Ansah as franchise player
NOW
PLAYING

Garafolo: Bridgewater told teammates he's 'hurt' by Vikes 'lack of respect'
NOW
PLAYING

Mike Garafolo: Josh Rosen was never swayed from entering NFL draft
NOW
PLAYING

Ian Rapoport: Sam Darnold will wait to throw at USC pro day
NOW
PLAYING

Garafolo breaks down how Bortles and Jaguars got the most out of new contract
NOW
PLAYING

Garafolo: Vikings will 'make a strong push' for Kirk Cousins this offseason