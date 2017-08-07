Training Camp
NOW
PLAYING

Why was Calvin Johnson at Dolphins training camp?
NOW
PLAYING

Garafolo: Quincy Enunwa out for season with neck injury
NOW
PLAYING

Young Colts fan gets opportunity to play running back
NOW
PLAYING

Diggs: Excited to be a leader on the team
NOW
PLAYING

Jay Cutler: 'My wife got tired of me around the house'
NOW
PLAYING

How Cutler stayed in shape: Playing basketball, throwing the football with my boys
NOW
PLAYING

Meet the Broncos internationally-born players
NOW
PLAYING

Dalvin Cook: I want to win the starting Vikings job
NOW
PLAYING

Is there a chance the Ravens will sign Colin Kaepernick?
NOW
PLAYING

Which Ravens wide receiver can make the biggest impact?
NOW
PLAYING

Gerald McCoy: Buccaneers are working towards making the playoffs this season
NOW
PLAYING

Jay Cutler: My wife wanted me to play football this season
NOW
PLAYING

Vince Wilfork announces retirement
NOW
PLAYING

Jabrill Peppers is the prototype safety Gregg Williams likes on defense
NOW
PLAYING

Rob Gronkowski: Super beneficial for Patriots to practice against Jaguars
NOW
PLAYING

Mike Garafolo: Frank Clark and Germain Ifedi will not practice on Monday