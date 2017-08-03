Training Camp
NOW
PLAYING

Eric Dickerson: Jared Goff should win the job from Sean Mannion
NOW
PLAYING

Ian Rapoport: Myles Garrett taking first team reps in training camp
NOW
PLAYING

Tiffany Blackmon: There are high expectations for Jaguars receivers in 2017
NOW
PLAYING

Ian Rapoport: Ryan Tannehill leaves Dolphins practice early
NOW
PLAYING

Ian Rapoport: Sterling Shepard will be out a couple of weeks
NOW
PLAYING

Ian Rapoport: Will Fuller out two to three months
NOW
PLAYING

James Palmer: Matthew Slater a little banged up after Wednesday's practice
NOW
PLAYING

James Palmer: Rob Gronkowski worked on his flexiblity and core with Brady
NOW
PLAYING

Goats and avocado ice cream to celebrate Brady's 40th birthday
NOW
PLAYING

ATN: Training Camp Injury Update
NOW
PLAYING

ATN: Fournette donates trophies to high school
NOW
PLAYING

ATN: Training Camp Spotlight: New York Jets QB Battle
NOW
PLAYING

Everson Griffen wired at training camp
NOW
PLAYING

McVay on Donald contract: We're striving to figure out a solution
NOW
PLAYING

Odell Beckham shows off his futbol skills
NOW
PLAYING

Chargers rookie Forrest Lamp out for season with torn ACL