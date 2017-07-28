Ben McAdoo: 'We're going to start small and build our way up'
Kony Ealy on missing first practice: Me and Coach Belichick have 'something going on'
Tiffany Blackmon: No one is more excited about DeSean Jackson than Mike Evans
Tom Pelissero: Dolphins haven't made any offers to Jarvis Landry
Back to Football: NFC South
Back to Football: AFC North
Back to Football: NFC East
Back to Football: AFC South
Back to Football: NFC West
Back to Football: AFC East
Back to Football: NFC North
Jameis Winston: Buccaneers can't wait to execute and get some victories
Steve Mariucci: Jameis Winston is the face, voice and leader of the Buccaneers
Harrison Smith: Vikings want to be first not third in NFC North
Josh Norman: Redskins bringing a physicality to the field in 2017
Tom Pelissero: There are no restrictions on Ryan Tannehill in camp