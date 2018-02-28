NFL Total Access

Should OBJ be the highest-paid WR in football?
Should the Dolphins draft a QB with the No. 11 overall pick?
Willie McGinest highlights the small-school prospect he thinks will breakout at the 2018 NFL Combine

On NFL Network:

Mon - Fri 7º

NFL Network's flagship program airs six nights a week, churning out the day's top headlines and much more covering all 32 teams. NFL Total Access also provides fans with exclusive footage from inside team facilities and interviews with players and coaches.

 

Talent:

Dan Hellie

Lindsay Rhodes

Willie McGinest

Michael Robinson

Jon Gruden explains how he plans to revamp Raiders' run game, why he stays away from social media
Pat Shurmur discusses future of Eli Manning, Giants before 2018 Combine
Reggie Wayne reveals the Danny Amendola-like player who will break out at 2018 NFL Combine
Ian Rapoport weighs in on likelihood Danny Amendola returning to Patriots in 2018
Pick or pay: Where should teams find their quarterbacks?
Tre Boston explains how he picked the Chargers in free agency
Reggie Wayne ranks Dez Bryant as his fifth best receiver
Donnie Jones goes out on top
What does Mayfield need to do to shake Manziel comparison?