NFL Mock Draft LIVE
NOW
PLAYING

Bucky Brooks up in arms after Lance Zierlein says Minkah Fitzpatrick will fall out of top 12
NOW
PLAYING

Zierlein: There's 'no chance' Steelers will pass on Rashaan Evans if he's there at No. 28
NOW
PLAYING

Zierlein: Hayden Hurst is the best fit for the Titans at No. 25 overall
NOW
PLAYING

Three underrated prospects who could be stars at NFL level
NOW
PLAYING

If Calvin Ridley is available at No. 23, should the Panthers select him?
NOW
PLAYING

Is there any way Minkah Fitzpatrick could slide to the Packers at No. 14 overall?
NOW
PLAYING

Kareem Hunt discusses Chiefs' acquisition of Sammy Watkins, Patrick Mahomes' ascension
NOW
PLAYING

Should Raiders select DT Vita Vea at No. 10 instead of a CB or LB?
NOW
PLAYING

Is Derwin James the ideal player for the Redskins at No. 13 overall?
NOW
PLAYING

Should the Dolphins select Baker Mayfield if he's available at No. 11 overall?
NOW
PLAYING

Jeremiah: If you want Josh Allen, you'll 'have to' trade up to top six picks
NOW
PLAYING

Day 2 Sleepers: Which late-round picks will exceed expectations?
NOW
PLAYING

What can Calvin Ridley do better than Dez Bryant? Bucky Brooks explains
NOW
PLAYING

Zierlein: With Darnold and Barkley, Browns would make playoffs in two years
NOW
PLAYING

Jamal Adams on Jets' trade: 'We're going to get our franchise quarterback ... I'm definitely for it'
NOW
PLAYING

Draft Facts driven by Hyundai