Can't-Miss Play: Antonio Brown takes miracle catch to the house
Can't-Miss Play: De'Anthony Thomas slips through tackles for 57-yard TD
Steelers vs. Chiefs highlights | Week 6
Can't-Miss Play: Myles Garrett's pressure leads to Jason McCourty's pick-six
Texans defense INTs | Week 6
Deshaun Watson Top 5 plays | Week 6
Ryan Fitzpatrick floats pass to Adam Humphries for 27 yards
Doug Martin pushes up the middle for 1-yard TD run
Jason Myers missed FG seals Rams victory
Chargers exorcise 4th-quarter demons, nail game-winning FG at buzzer
Melvin Gordon hurdles defender for gain
James Harrison takes down Alex Smith on third down
Philip Rivers goes back to Hunter Henry for big gain
Eric Murray makes big play to stop Steelers on third down
Hunter Henry shakes coverage for first down
Charles Sims dashes for 25 yards on the quick pass