Austin Davis connects with Kenny Lawler for a 16-yard TD
Can't-Miss Play: Patrick Mahomes makes video-game pass
Bengals vs. Colts highlights | Preseason Week 4
Javon Hargrave makes a fumble recovery
Jeremy Ross spins for extra yards after catch
Can't-Miss Play: Jehu Chesson reverses field for 76-yard return TD
Titans vs. Chiefs highlights | Preseason Week 4
Darreus Rogers makes a stupendous 25-yard catch
Kermit Whitfield fumbles on the play, Colts recover
Patrick Mahomes highlights | Preseason Week 4
Alex Erickson gets open downfield for a 26-yard gain
John Crockett breaks free for 24 yards
AJ McCarron escapes the pressure and finds his receiver
Mack: 'Nobody on the team is satisfied'
Devine Redding shakes his way into the red zone
LaTroy Lewis sacks Austin Davis