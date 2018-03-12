Free Agency
NOW
PLAYING

James Jones: Jets will need to pay Cousins $10M more per year than Vikings to land him
NOW
PLAYING

What should the Giants do with the No. 2 pick?
NOW
PLAYING

Mariucci says there's a Brady-like QB that Pats can snag late in draft
NOW
PLAYING

Casserly: Bills 'need to protect themselves, sign veteran quarterback'
NOW
PLAYING

Mariucci: 'The future is bright' in K.C. because of Mahomes
NOW
PLAYING

How are the Cardinals affected by Bills' trade to No. 12 in the draft?
NOW
PLAYING

Which teams are the best fit for Baker Mayfield?
NOW
PLAYING

Game Theory: Redskins projected to win more games with Alex Smith than Kirk Cousins
NOW
PLAYING

Warner's Corner: Why Jimmy Garoppolo's value to San Francisco 49ers is more than just on-field production
NOW
PLAYING

Kurt Warner breaks down Broncos' backup plan to Kirk Cousins
NOW
PLAYING

Bucky Brooks: Lamar Jackson is a 'video game player... create-a-player'
NOW
PLAYING

Bold predictions for NFL quarterbacks in 2018
NOW
PLAYING

Steve Mariucci explains what the Jets' QB strategy should be if they miss out on Kirk Cousins
NOW
PLAYING

Warner's Corner: Which team best fits quarterback Case Keenum's style of play?
NOW
PLAYING

What should the Eagles do with Nick Foles?
NOW
PLAYING

Did Kirk Cousins hint at his next team in his Redskins' farewell blog post?