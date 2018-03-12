James Jones: Jets will need to pay Cousins $10M more per year than Vikings to land him
What should the Giants do with the No. 2 pick?
Mariucci says there's a Brady-like QB that Pats can snag late in draft
Casserly: Bills 'need to protect themselves, sign veteran quarterback'
Mariucci: 'The future is bright' in K.C. because of Mahomes
How are the Cardinals affected by Bills' trade to No. 12 in the draft?
Which teams are the best fit for Baker Mayfield?
Game Theory: Redskins projected to win more games with Alex Smith than Kirk Cousins
Warner's Corner: Why Jimmy Garoppolo's value to San Francisco 49ers is more than just on-field production
Kurt Warner breaks down Broncos' backup plan to Kirk Cousins
Bucky Brooks: Lamar Jackson is a 'video game player... create-a-player'
Bold predictions for NFL quarterbacks in 2018
Steve Mariucci explains what the Jets' QB strategy should be if they miss out on Kirk Cousins
Warner's Corner: Which team best fits quarterback Case Keenum's style of play?
What should the Eagles do with Nick Foles?
Did Kirk Cousins hint at his next team in his Redskins' farewell blog post?