Bengals select Davontae Harris No. 151 in the 2018 NFL Draft
Titans select Dane Cruikshank No. 152 in the 2018 NFL Draft
Browns select Genard Avery No. 150 in the 2018 NFL Draft
Steelers select Marcus Allen No. 148 in the 2018 NFL Draft
Seahawks pick super punter Michael Dickson No. 149
Rams select Micah Kiser No. 147 in the 2018 NFL Draft
Seahawks select Tre Flowers No. 146 in the 2018 NFL Draft
Bears select Bilal Nichols No. 145 in the 2018 NFL Draft
Buccaneers select Justin Watson No. 144 in the 2018 NFL Draft
Best moments from around the world in Round 4 | NFL Draft
Patriots select Ja'Whaun Bentley No. 143 in the 2018 NFL Draft
R2D2 announces 49ers select D.J. Reed No. 142
Packers select Cole Madison No. 138 in the 2018 NFL Draft
Griffins in Seattle! Shaquem joins twin brother Shaquill after going in Round 5
Raiders stop Mo Hurst's draft slide, pick him No. 140 overall
Giants select R.J. McIntosh No. 139 in the 2018 NFL Draft