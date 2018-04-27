Draft
NOW
PLAYING

Texans select Jordan Akins No. 98 in the 2018 NFL Draft
NOW
PLAYING

Cardinals select Mason Cole No. 97 in the 2018 NFL Draft
NOW
PLAYING

Bills superfan Pancho Billa steals the show to announce 96th pick
NOW
PLAYING

DDFP: GMFB plays the Whisper Challenge
NOW
PLAYING

49ers select Tarvarius Moore No. 95 in 2018 NFL Draft
NOW
PLAYING

Buccaneers select Alex Cappa No. 94 in the 2018 NFL Draft
NOW
PLAYING

Jaguars select Ronnie Harrison No. 93 in the 2018 NFL Draft
NOW
PLAYING

Charles Tillman announces the Bears select Anthony Miller No. 51 in the 2018 NFL Draft
NOW
PLAYING

Steelers select Chukuma Okorafor No. 92 in the 2018 NFL Draft
NOW
PLAYING

Saints select Tre'Quan Smith No. 91 in the 2018 NFL Draft
NOW
PLAYING

Falcons select Deadrin Senat No. 90 in 2018 NFL Draft
NOW
PLAYING

Mayock: Rudolph can be ready in 'a year or two' under Big Ben
NOW
PLAYING

Instant Draft Grade DJ Chark: A
NOW
PLAYING

Rams select Joseph Noteboom No. 89 in the 2018 NFL Draft
NOW
PLAYING

Packers select Oren Burks No. 88 in the 2018 NFL Draft
NOW
PLAYING

Ravens select Mark Andrews No. 86 in the 2018 NFL Draft