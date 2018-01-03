Miami Dolphins
Rapoport: Ryan Tannehill will be 'fully healthy and ready to go' for 2018 season
Top plays of Sunday | Week 17
Bills vs. Dolphins highlights | Week 17
Dolphins postgame press conference
Dolphins recover onside kick in last-ditch effort to win
David Fales tricks everyone, rushes into the end zone untouched
Landry, Drake both ejected after scuffle breaks out post-TD
Jarvis Landry dodges tackles, picks up first down on first-and-20
Kenny Stills makes a diving play on the ground for a 16-yard reception
DeVante Parker bolts downfield for a 24-yard gain
David Fales fires pass to Jarvis Landry for 26-yard gain
Wake powers past his blocker to sack Tyrod on third down
Fales hooks up with Parker to convert on fourth-and-7
Jarvis Landry makes one-handed fingertip catch look easy
Kenyan Drake pops outside for a huge 32-yard gain
GMFB's That's a 'Rap': Miami Dolphins