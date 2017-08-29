Miami Dolphins
NOW
PLAYING

Game Theory Season Preview: Miami Dolphins
NOW
PLAYING

Three reasons why the Dolphins will reach the AFC Championship game
NOW
PLAYING

Game Theory: AFC East
NOW
PLAYING

Top throws and catches | Preseason Week 3
NOW
PLAYING

Top runs | Preseason Week 3
NOW
PLAYING

Steve Mariucci: Jay Cutler was better than Preseason Week 3 stats show
NOW
PLAYING

Dolphins vs. Eagles highlights | Preseason Week 3
NOW
PLAYING

4 and Out: Friday August 25th, 2017
NOW
PLAYING

Nate Burleson: Dolphins could be the most talented team Jay Cutler has ever played with
NOW
PLAYING

Jay Ajayi highlights | Preseason Week 3
NOW
PLAYING

Every Jay Cutler throw | Preseason Week 3
NOW
PLAYING

Matt McGloin throws 1-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Johnson
NOW
PLAYING

MTS: 2017 AFC East Preview
NOW
PLAYING

Can't-Miss Play: Jakeem Grant uses spin cycle for 69-yard TD
NOW
PLAYING

Eagles fumble, Trevor Reilly recovers for Dolphins
NOW
PLAYING

Jay Ajayi sends defender to turf after huge shoulder charge