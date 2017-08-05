Irvin: If Cutler is Dolphins' first option it's a bad situation
Jason Taylor: 'It's humbling to be with guys I looked up to'
Hall of Fame defensive lineman Jason Taylor accepts his gold jacket
Should the Dolphins bring in a veteran QB?
Ian Rapoport: Surgery is a possibility for Ryan Tannehill
4 and Out: Friday August 4, 2017
Ian Rapoport: Jay Cutler would play for Dolphins if paid starter money
Matt Moore: I'm stepping up and moving forward with the team
Adam Gase: Right now, Matt Moore is our QB
Ian Rapoport: Ryan Tannehill will be out for an extended period
What is the best move for the Dolphins if Tannehill is out?
Tiffany Blackmon: Cutler, Kaepernick being discussed in Miami
Tiffany Blackmon: Dolphins still gathering information on Tannehill injury
Blackmon: Tannehill's MRI reveals no structural damage
Steve Smith Sr.: There should still be concern about Tannehill
Tannehill's knee injury is just a tweak, not serious