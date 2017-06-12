Good Morning Football

On NFL Network:

Weekdays

Hosted by Kay Adams, Nate Burleson, Peter Schrager and Kyle Brandt, Good Morning Football airs live Weekdays at 7AM ET on NFL Network.

Good Morning Football brings viewers up-to-the-minute breaking NFL news as well as local NFL stories on a national platform, and features a combination of headline-making interviews and a discussion of a wide array of issues in the areas of sports, news and entertainment.

NOW
PLAYING

Latavius Murray: Dalvin Cook is a quick twitch big play guy
NOW
PLAYING

Rapoport: Jeremy Maclin to make a decision on a new team Monday
NOW
PLAYING

Rapoport: Deadline for a new contract for Derek Carr is start of training camp
NOW
PLAYING

Rapoport: Ingram agrees to four-year, $66 million contract with Chargers
NOW
PLAYING

Rapoport: No sure thing Aaron Donald or Le'Veon Bell will be at minicamp
NOW
PLAYING

GMFB picks their best 3-man football teams
NOW
PLAYING

Kay Adams: It's a bad look for Odell Beckham to not be at Giants OTAs
NOW
PLAYING

Nate Burleson: If Jeremy Maclin signs with Ravens he could make Joe Flacco better
NOW
PLAYING

'4 Downs' Miami Dolphins: 2017 Player to watch WR Jarvis Landry
NOW
PLAYING

'4 Downs' Miami Dolphins: 2017 fantasy player to watch RB Jay Ajayi
NOW
PLAYING

'4 Downs' Miami Dolphins: Offseason and 2017 Draft Review
NOW
PLAYING

'4 Downs' Miami Dolphins: Plays of the Year
NOW
PLAYING

Nate Burleson: Josh Norman is a genius for calling out the NFC East receivers
NOW
PLAYING

Three and Out: David Quessenberry participates in OTAs
NOW
PLAYING

Franchise Reboot: NFL storylines in need of a remake
NOW
PLAYING

Peter Schrager: Julio Jones is the fastest player in the league

© 2017 NFL Enterprises LLC. NFL and the NFL shield design are registered trademarks of the National Football League.The team names, logos and uniform designs are registered trademarks of the teams indicated. All other NFL-related trademarks are trademarks of the National Football League. NFL footage © NFL Productions LLC. PRIVACY POLICY | Terms & Conditions

NFL News
CONTENT
15