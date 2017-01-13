Kinkhabwala: Steelers are preparing for 'fired-up Chiefs team'

Good Morning Football

On NFL Network:

Weekdays

Hosted by Kay Adams, Nate Burleson, Peter Schrager and Kyle Brandt, Good Morning Football airs live Weekdays at 7AM ET on NFL Network.

Good Morning Football brings viewers up-to-the-minute breaking NFL news as well as local NFL stories on a national platform, and features a combination of headline-making interviews and a discussion of a wide array of issues in the areas of sports, news and entertainment.

