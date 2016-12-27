Good Morning Football

On NFL Network:

Weekdays

Hosted by Kay Adams, Nate Burleson, Peter Schrager and Kyle Brandt, Good Morning Football airs live Weekdays at 7AM ET on NFL Network.

Good Morning Football brings viewers up-to-the-minute breaking NFL news as well as local NFL stories on a national platform, and features a combination of headline-making interviews and a discussion of a wide array of issues in the areas of sports, news and entertainment.

NOW
PLAYING

Elliot Harrison defends his Week 17 Power Rankings
NOW
PLAYING

Who can challenge the Cowboys in the NFC?
NOW
PLAYING

Top Big Guy TD Passes
NOW
PLAYING

Garafolo on Carr injury: 'It's a tough situation'
NOW
PLAYING

Garafolo on Zimmer and Vikings DBs: 'It doesn't make sense'
NOW
PLAYING

Mike Garafolo discusses GM Genetics
NOW
PLAYING

Will Cowboys rest star players in Week 17?
NOW
PLAYING

Week 17: That's What He Said
NOW
PLAYING

Who will clinch the final playoff spots in the NFC?
NOW
PLAYING

Will the Lions make the playoffs?
NOW
PLAYING

Who might face who in the AFC playoffs?
NOW
PLAYING

What We Learned: Watch out for the Chiefs
NOW
PLAYING

What We Learned: The Packers are in the club
NOW
PLAYING

Elliot Harrison's Week 17 Power Rankings
NOW
PLAYING

What We Learned: Falcons offense is historically great
NOW
PLAYING

What We Learned: Dolphins are for real

© 2016 NFL Enterprises LLC. NFL and the NFL shield design are registered trademarks of the National Football League.The team names, logos and uniform designs are registered trademarks of the teams indicated. All other NFL-related trademarks are trademarks of the National Football League. NFL footage © NFL Productions LLC. PRIVACY POLICY | Terms & Conditions

NFL News
CONTENT
15