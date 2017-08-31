PIT
10
CAR
?
14
4th ? 01:12
NYG
37
NE
?
38
4th ? 00:44
WAS
?
13
TB
10
4th ? 02:33
CLE
?
19
CHI
0
4th ? 12:19
RZ
MIA
?
23
MIN
9
4th ? 14:09
BAL
14
NO
?
10
4th ? 15:00
TEN
3
KC
?
13
3rd ? 13:05
ARI
2
DEN
?
17
2nd ? 00:32
SEA
?
3
OAK
0
1st ? 09:15
LAC
?
0
SF
3
1st ? 06:28
PHI
10
NYJ
16
Final
JAX
13
ATL
7
Final
DET
17
BUF
27
Final
LA
10
GB
24
Final
CIN
6
IND
7
Final
News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
KICKOFF
Video
Fantasy
Fantasy
Game Pass
Stats
LONDON GAMES
Training Camp
Ways to Watch
NFL Network
Photos
Tickets
Shop
Teams
photos
Galleries
Essays
Search
Share
MIA at MIN 2017-08-31
Related Galleries
Best of 2017 training camps
The NFL goes global
Top 100 Players of 2017
NFL stars on the red carpet
Latest Galleries
LA at GB 2017-08-31
MIA at MIN 2017-08-31
BAL at NO 2017-08-31
PIT at CAR 2017-08-31
ARI at DEN 2017-08-31
DET at BUF 2017-08-31
JAX at ATL 2017-08-31
TEN at KC 2017-08-31
PHI at NYJ 2017-08-31
WAS at TB 2017-08-31
CIN at IND 2017-08-31
NYG at NE 2017-08-31