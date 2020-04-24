Los Angeles Rams pick RB Cam Akers in second round

The Los Angeles Rams' first pick of the 2020 NFL Draft will help replace a former first-round pick who was released this offseason.

The Rams used the No. 52 overall pick on running back Cam Akers.

The Florida State product rushed for 1,144 yards on 231 carries, 5.0 YPC, with 14 TDs and added 30 receptions for 225 yards and four more scores in 2019. He had two 1,000-plus rushing yard seasons in three years as a Seminole.

Akers is a dynamic athlete who runs with fire, can spin defenders into the ground and juke tacklers out of their shoes. In the open field, Akers has the quick-cut ability to make defenders miss in space. At 5-foot-10, 217 pounds, Akers hits the hole hard, isn't afraid to lower his shoulder into a tackler and doesn't shy away from contact. He needs to improve as a pass-catcher, but the 20-year-old back is a competitor who showed the willingness to play through injury at college.

The Rams enter the 2020 season planning for a committee backfield after cutting Todd Gurley and his big contract.

Akers has the ability to thrive in Sean McVay's system. He'll battle for snaps with 2019 third-round pick Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown. Expect the trio to all touch the ball in 2020 as McVay moves away from a featured back to a committee approach.

With their second second-round pick, the Rams helped replace receiver Brandin Cooks, who they traded to Houston this offseason. L.A. made wideout Van Jefferson the No. 57 overall pick. The Florida product enters with great route-running precision, which should help him get on the field quickly in McVayâs system.

