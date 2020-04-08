DDFP: Would Pats fans root for Brady in Super Bowl match-up?

Dave Dameshek is joined by Matt "Money" Smith, Handsome Hank and Eddie Spaghetti via video chat for a mid-week DDFP! The group starts off the show talking about the first time they wore apparel from a team they didn't root for and why (3:28), then moved onto grading the new Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons uniforms (21:12). Next, they kibitz about the future of Jameis Winston (32:15) and if Patriots fans would root for Tom Brady and the Bucs over their own team in a Super Bowl (42:18)? The guys wrap up the show with a sports 'what if' question surrounding Michael Jordan (57:15).

