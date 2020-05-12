Raiders, CB Prince Amukamara agree to terms

A former Giants first-round pick and standout with the Bears, cornerback Prince Amukamara and the Raiders have agreed to terms, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.

Amukamara's 10th season will be the first in Las Vegas for the Raiders, as they're picking him up after the Bears released him.

Garafolo added there's still some work that needs to be done with final details, but Amukamara and the Raiders have agreed on overall terms.

Whether with the Giants or Bears, Amukamara has been a starter since his second season in 2012. Last year with the Bears -- his third in Chicago -- he started 15 games with 53 tackles and 10 passes defended.

While he left a sizable hole in the Bears secondary, he aids in filling a need for the Silver and Black.