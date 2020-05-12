Jets showing interest in free-agent CB Logan Ryan

Jets general manager Joe Douglas continues to try to add veteran depth at previously fragile position groups.

A week after inking the ageless Frank Gore to a one-year deal, New York are interested in signing defensive back Logan Ryan, formerly of the Patriots and Titans, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.

If signed by the Jets, Ryan, a Jersey native and Rutgers alumnus, would return to his home state after seven seasons with New England and Tennessee. Ryan played 50 games, including postseason, for the Titans, recording 8.5 sacks, 39 passes defensed and five interceptions, all of which came last season and the last of which was an era-ending pick-six in Tennessee's wild-card upset of Tom Brady and the Pats.

The 29-year-old was the top defensive back remaining in free agency, according to NFL.com, and has been demanding at least $10 million per year on his next deal. Ryan announced last week that he wouldn't be returning to play for Tennessee and said recently the Titans told him they could not afford his services in 2020.

Gang Green, on the other hand, is looking to dish out the green.

In New York, Ryan would be the elder statesman in a young, promising secondary, which includes a revamped cornerback group. Ryan would likely start in the slot with free-agent acquisition Pierre Desir and second-year player Blessuan Austin on the outside, while All-Pro safety Jamal Adams and his draftmate Marcus Maye man the outfield.