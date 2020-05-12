Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa tops jersey sales since draft

On Monday, we wrote Dolphins fans could purchase their Tua Tagovailoa jerseys with confidence after the rookie agreed to terms on a contract with Miami.

As it turns out, Dolphins fans were way ahead of us.

Tagovailoa is the leading jersey seller in the NFL, according to NFL Shop jersey sales tracked by Fanatics, which powers the league's merchandising site. Tagovailoa's aqua No. 1 jersey is selling faster than any other in the NFL, and the white version of that jersey ranks second -- ahead of Tom Brady's new shirts, which come in places 3-5 (with the pewter alternate leading the trio!).

Like many high draft picks, with Tagovailoa comes the renewed hopes and dreams of an entire fanbase. Miami hasn't had legitimate reason for true excitement at quarterback since the days of Dan Marino (and the brief moment in which a rejuvenated Chad Pennington lifted the Fins to a division title). The Dolphins faithful is all in on Tagovailoa.

The jersey of No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow isn't selling as quickly, with Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb outselling Burrow as of Tuesday morning. With the sheer size of the Cowboys' passionate fanbase considered, the popularity of Lamb's No. 88 isn't all that stunning, but it is interesting.

If we ranked teams by jersey sales, the Browns -- boosted by sales of Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham jerseys -- would have won Super Bowl LIV. Popularity matters, though, and right now Tagovalioa is the class president.