Five No. 1 vs. No. 1 offerings highlight 2020 slate

Expectations aplenty, heaps of hype and a lifelong tag accompany a No. 1 overall pick.

This year there's also five matchups scheduled to feature No. 1 selections facing off, beginning in the second week of the season.

Week 2 will see the 2020 No. 1 choice Joe Burrow and 2018 No. 1 Baker Mayfield on opposite sides when Mayfield's Browns host Burrow's Bengals.

The two will square off again in Week 7, while former No. 1s Kyler Murray of the Cardinals and Jared Goff of the Rams carry on their rivalry in Weeks 13 and 17.

The non-division No. 1 showdown will feature a Week 3 outing between Murray and the Lions' Matthew Stafford in Arizona. Last season the two battled to a tie.

For the AFC North and NFC West, it's the beginning and the continuation, respectively, of No. 1 vs. No. 1 battles that could potentially be rivalries for seasons to come.

In the case of Burrow, it's two of many matchups in an appealing schedule.

Already likely facing fellow Heisman winners Mayfield and Lamar Jackson along with a returning Ben Roethlisberger in division play, Burrow will have a showdown with 2020 No. 2 pick Chase Young, former Ohio State teammate and first-round pick Dwayne Haskins and the Redskins, as well.

Perhaps most prevalent is that Burrow faces 2020 No. 5 pick Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins in Week 13 and No. 6 choice Justin Herbert and the Chargers in the season opener. Herbert and Tagovailoa also face off in Week 7.

The 2020 NFL Draft started with the selection of Burrow and staring in Week 1 against Herbert, there's an abundance of high-profile quarterback matchups brimming with No. 1 overall picks and first-round signal-callers looking to emerge through the hype with victories.