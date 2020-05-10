Zac Taylor 'set' with Burrow, 2 more youngsters at QB

Twenty-three-year-old Joe Burrow is leading a new age in Cincinnati and his 36-year-old coach doesn't see the quarterback room getting any older.

As it stands now, Burrow, the 2020 No. 1 overall pick, Ryan Finley, 26, and Jake Dolegala, 23, are the Bengals quarterbacks and as it looks going forward, Taylor has no initiative to change that.

"We're set. We've got three young guys we really look forward to investing a lot of reps in," Taylor said on Friday, via Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer. "We think they have bright futures. We feel really good about where we're at right now."

It was hardly a surprise when the Bengals released longtime starter and veteran Andy Dalton this offseason. However, moving forward without adding a veteran could been seen as somewhat startling.

After all, numbers certainly tell a tale of inexperience. Burrow, Finley and Dolegala have a combined three games of NFL experience and three starts. All three of those games came via Finley's brief run as the Bengals' starter last year. Finley went 0-3. Taylor went 2-14 in his first season as a head coach.

Experience will no doubt be gained in 2020 for any of the Bengals quarterbacks. Perhaps Taylor's victory count will, too. Nonetheless, it's a borderline certainty that growing pains will be a part of the campaign, as well.