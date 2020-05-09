D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

D.K. Metcalf's attention to detail was one of the many traits that served him well in Year 1. But, as he recently shared, it may have been even more helpful off the field.

Shortly after the 2020 NFL Draft, the Seattle Seahawks receiver participated in the NFL's first rookie webinar, moderated by former Seahawks defensive back Maurice Kelly, who is the team's current vice president of player engagement.

Metcalf, along with 49ers linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew, who had quite the breakout rookie year of his own, was featured on a panel that spoke to 547 players about adjusting to life in the NFL.

One of his first pieces of advice might ruffle the feathers of a few teachers.

"I think Mo told us in our rookie meeting: 'Don't sit nowhere. Let everybody come in first and sit down. Then you find your seat last,'" Metcalf said, per Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press. "So that really set the tone for the year and how to approach everything. Just wait my turn and soak up as much knowledge from the vets as I could."

Kelly added more context, calling it a "humble experience" for first-year players that are used to being the best of the best to come into the worlds of business and professional sports and "sit back, observe and find a way to fit in."

Needless to say, heeding those words paid off for Metcalf, who was Seattle's second-leading wideout in 2019. He also ranked third amongst rookies in total receiving yards.

Speaking of paid, a number of rookies will be signing their contracts in the coming months. And in the spirit of one of his more noteworthy former teammates, the great Marshawn Lynch, Metcalf advised the players to wisely manage their money in his own, non-grocery related kind of way.

"The easiest way to manage that is just to know where your money is going and who has control of it," he said. "Be proactive and know where your money is going, how you're spending it, get a budget."

Aside from his contributions to various highlight reels, Metcalf's social media presence played a big part in his star rising so quickly. He warned the rookies to make sure they stay on top of their involvement on whatever platform they choose to be on.

"I told them you can't make everybody happy," he said. "You're building a brand and you have to protect that brand, so if somebody calls you out on Twitter or Instagram, you can't respond. Use social media for a positive impact on your life and other people's lives and not a negative one."

Metcalf's play produced plenty of positivity for the Seahawks last season. Hopefully, his words of wisdom will lead to similar results for the incoming crop of talent.