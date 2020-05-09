2020 NFL Draft: First-round pick signing tracker

The 2020 NFL Draft is in the books. Stay up to date with which first-round draftees have agreed to deals with their respective teams with our tracker below. All first-round rookie contracts are for four years with a fifth-year team option.
Editor's note: This page will be updated as transactions occur.
1. QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals:
2. DE Chase Young, Washington Redskins:
3. CB Jeff Okudah, Detroit Lions:
4. OT Andrew Thomas, New York Giants:
5. QB Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins:
6. QB Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers:
7. DT Derrick Brown, Carolina Panthers: Signed. Brown agreed to terms on his rookie contract May 8.
8. LB Isaiah Simmons, Arizona Cardinals:
9. CB C.J. Henderson, Jacksonville Jaguars:
10. OT Jedrick Wills, Cleveland Browns:
11. OT Mekhi Becton, New York Jets:
12. WR Henry Ruggs III, Las Vegas Raiders:
13. OT Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
14. DT Javon Kinlaw, San Francisco 49ers:
15. WR Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos:
16. CB A.J. Terrell, Atlanta Falcons:
17. WR CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys:
18. OT Austin Jackson, Miami Dolphins:
19. CB Damon Arnette, Las Vegas Raiders:
20. EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson, Jacksonville Jaguars:
21. WR Jalen Reagor, Philadelphia Eagles:
22. WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings:
23. LB Kenneth Murray, Los Angeles Chargers:
24. C Cesar Ruiz, New Orleans Saints:
25. WR Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers:
26. QB Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers:
27. LB Jordyn Brooks, Seattle Seahawks:
28. LB Patrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens:
29. OT Isaiah Wilson, Tennessee Titans:
30. CB Noah Igbinoghene, Miami Dolphins:
31. CB Jeff Gladney, Minnesota Vikings:
32. RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs: