Saints cut Pro Bowl OL Larry Warford for cap relief

A leftover free agent market still comprised of some notable names just added another big one Friday.

The Saints announced they have cut Pro Bowl guard Larry Warford. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the move saves New Orleans more than $7 million against the cap.

Warford earned a $750,000 roster bonus just this spring, but new contracts for quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill required financial relief, Rapoport added. New Orleans also prepared for possibly parting ways with Warford when it drafted guard Cesar Ruiz with the No. 24 overall pick in April's draft.

Three years ago, the Saints signed Warford to a four-year, $34 million dolar deal. He rewarded them with three consecutive Pro Bowl campaigns. The eighth-year lineman has started all 101 games he's played in for the Saints and Detroit Lions, which drafted him in the third round out of Kentucky in 2013.

Now he's surprisingly back on the board. He'll have his suitors.