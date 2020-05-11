Which QB taken first overall will win most games in 2020 season?

After being selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the first overall pick in last month's draft, quarterback Joe Burrow is set to take his first NFL snaps this fall, taking over a team that finished 2-14 last season.

The rookie joins four other presumed Week 1 starters who entered the league as No. 1 overall draft picks, including the Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray (2019), Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield (2018), Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff (2016) and Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford (2009). This group excludes Jameis Winston (first overall pick in 2015), a backup for Drew Brees in New Orleans, and Cam Newton (first overall in 2011), a free agent after being released by the Carolina Panthers this offseason.

The bad news for the five qualifying QB1s in this debate is that all five of their teams missed the playoffs last season. The good news is, each club has been active this offseason in an effort to join an expanded playoff field in 2020. Today, we look at these five quarterbacks and ask the question:

Which former No. 1 overall pick will win the most games this season?