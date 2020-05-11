Which QB taken first overall will win most games in 2020 season?

After being selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the first overall pick in last month's draft, quarterback Joe Burrow is set to take his first NFL snaps this fall, taking over a team that finished 2-14 last season.
The rookie joins four other presumed Week 1 starters who entered the league as No. 1 overall draft picks, including the Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray (2019), Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield (2018), Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff (2016) and Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford (2009). This group excludes Jameis Winston (first overall pick in 2015), a backup for Drew Brees in New Orleans, and Cam Newton (first overall in 2011), a free agent after being released by the Carolina Panthers this offseason.
The bad news for the five qualifying QB1s in this debate is that all five of their teams missed the playoffs last season. The good news is, each club has been active this offseason in an effort to join an expanded playoff field in 2020. Today, we look at these five quarterbacks and ask the question:
Which former No. 1 overall pick will win the most games this season?
Goff in most favorable position in terms of familiarity with coach, system
This is tough, but I'm going to go with the No. 1 overall pick in 2016 --
Rams
quarterback
Jared Goff
. He has the most familiarity with his system. In Cleveland,
Baker Mayfield
has a boatload of weapons but is in a new system. In Arizona,
Kyler Murray
has added new weapons but needs more time to consistently dominate in the Air Raid offense. In Cincy,
Joe Burrow
hasn't taken a single snap in the NFL. Finally, in Detroit,
Matthew Stafford
, who's in his second season under OC Darrell Bevell, has been banged up and plays in a tough division. The race for the most wins will be close, but I think Goff might eke out at least one more win than the rest of the lot.
Get ready! Baker's dynamic receiving duo is healthy
It's
Baker Mayfield
. The
Browns
' offensive line has been greatly upgraded. Star wide receivers
Odell Beckham
Jr. and
Jarvis Landry
, who played injured throughout the 2019 season,
have undergone
surgery this offseason
and are expected to be healthy come Week 1. Sure, first-year head coach Kevin Stefanski isn't proven, but he's an upgrade over Freddie Kitchens. I could go on and on about the product the
Browns
will put on the field.
Stafford will benefit from vastly improved defense
This may not be the popular answer, but
Matthew Stafford
is in good position heading into the 2020 NFL season. I love the moves the
Lions
made in the offseason on defense, from the acquisitions of
Jamie Collins
,
Danny Shelton
and
Duron Harmon
(all coming from New England) to the signing of
Desmond Trufant
after trading away
Darius Slay
, who made it clear he didn't want to be in Detroit. Oh, and then they went out and drafted the top CB in the class in
Jeff Okudah
. Offensively, second-round pick
D'Andre Swift
should provide a boost out of the backfield. If I'm Stafford, I feel really good about the roster and confident the
Lions
can do something special this fall.
Browns will finish above .500 for first time since 2007
The
Cleveland Browns
were the offseason darling in 2019 after making splashes in free agency, but they ended up missing the playoffs again after going 6-10. This offseason, the
Browns
have been beefing up their offensive line to better protect
Baker Mayfield
, setting the passer up for a much-improved 2020. I love how this offense looks on paper and with new head coach Kevin Stefanski leading the charge. Of my options for this answer, I think Mayfield is best set up to finish above .500, which might be all it takes to finish atop this group.