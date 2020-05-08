Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers has his next job lined up.

The 38-year-old quarterback will take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama, once he retires from the NFL, per Ben Thomas of AL.com.

Rivers signed a one-year contract with Colts this offseason after spending the previous 16 years with the Chargers. His next stop will be a return to the state in which he grew up and played high school football for his father.

"It's a special day for me and my family really," Rivers said during a Friday press conference at St. Michael. "I will probably get a little emotional. I had two childhood dreams. One was to play in the NFL, and I'm now going into my 17th season. The other was to be a high school football coach as my dad was. How blessed am I to be able to live both of those out!"

After joining the Colts in March, the eight-time Pro Bowler admitted that he contemplated retirement prior to free agency. Rivers still doesn't have a timetable for when he'll hang up his cleats. But he's decided what he'll do once he does.

"My dad was my high school football coach, so I want to coach my boys and I want to coach young boys down the road, so I do know what's next when my playing time's over, so we did talk about it a little bit," Rivers said. "I think really where we settled in was: I still love to play. Certainly not coming off my best year, but in a year where I still know I can play at a high level. I did it in spurts. I just didn't do it consistently enough. And I love it, and, shoot, it was one of those deals where we said, 'Well, if there's nothing else out there, then that'll be our answer.'

"We kind of said, 'Whatever God wants, so if there's nothing out there, I don't want to just try to hang on to play. If nothing's out there, shoot, we'll start coaching.'"

Rivers has conducted football clinics at St. Michael for the past two summers, per AL.com. Many of his relatives and childhood friends remain in Alabama.