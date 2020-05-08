NFL teams creatively release schedules on social media

Social distancing has made for some great social media in the NFL. In releasing their respective schedules Thursday, several teams went above and beyond in their Twitter production.
Who did it best? You be the judge.
Come on down for the Ravens 2020 scheduleâï¸âï¸https://t.co/zD8qI1U2U6â Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 7, 2020
ï¿½ï¿½: NFL Network 8 pm pic.twitter.com/CxigGQCPDm
Week 17 at LA Rams pic.twitter.com/e4OXLIuUCKâ Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 8, 2020
Week 17: Giants vs. Cowboys pic.twitter.com/vCPwk0DPVUâ New York Giants (@Giants) May 8, 2020
You wanted the schedule?â Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 7, 2020
You got it, dude. pic.twitter.com/qxRtusUVGJ
Colts 2020 Schedule Release Video (feat. Social Distancing) pic.twitter.com/Xy0F7ZK4T4â Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) May 7, 2020
This year is different for everyoneâ¦â Primetime Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 7, 2020
So we thought weâd have our heroes introduce the 2020 schedule. #GoBills pic.twitter.com/1utsqTi3si
Thank you to the frontline workers who have helped us announce the 2020 #DallasCowboys schedule. We couldnât get back to football without you! ï¿½ï¿½â Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 7, 2020
Tickets available via @SeatGeek â https://t.co/A36cl92pfI pic.twitter.com/68IbRzN1ty
Bored in the house but counting the days until our Sunday Best ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/vlAcmdei4Vâ Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 7, 2020
â¼ï¸ 2020 is gonna be HUGE â¼ï¸ pic.twitter.com/V0wV12T2GIâ Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 7, 2020
Anything on TV? ï¿½ï¿½â Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 7, 2020
ï¿½ï¿½ >> https://t.co/7xqCbu4Uth pic.twitter.com/4m0vJpxPtH
ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 7, 2020
ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½, 2020
Crayon on paper on fridge
ï¿½ï¿½: » https://t.co/iPphb6Ztdw | #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/9rNYLCEc5y
â ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ â pic.twitter.com/AIIhdjfCGnâ New York Jets (@nyjets) May 7, 2020
The 2020 season schedule is here!â Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 7, 2020
Full Schedule ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/T3Z8d70R6k pic.twitter.com/4MXcixMTlg
The 88th season of Eagles football is set to premiere this fall.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/dCUhNquP5Lâ Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 7, 2020
2020 Season is HEREâ¼ï¸ #HTTR pic.twitter.com/KiAcglNW6wâ Washington Redskins (@Redskins) May 7, 2020
This is your world. Prepare to see it as never before...â Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 7, 2020
Planet Lions.
Brought to you by Lions Experiences: https://t.co/qsnGRg7VJJ pic.twitter.com/7fvW7lhFye
Freeze all motor functions. The 2020 schedule is here. pic.twitter.com/SwB2YjOpChâ San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) May 7, 2020
âââ Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 7, 2020
âââ±â² in this
ââ±â±â²â² house
â±â±ââ®â²â² we
ââââââ reveal the
â±âââââââââââ²
2020 #Packers schedule!
â±â±ââ³âââ®ââ³â â²â²
ââââ»âââââ»âââ
â¡ï¸ https://t.co/geoMEi9Lx1 pic.twitter.com/uI1juEVDB8
Titan Man climbs Mount Olympus to bring you the 2020 Titans schedule presented by @PapaJohnsNashâ Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 7, 2020
ï¿½ï¿½: Watch @nflnetwork at 7 PM (CT) pic.twitter.com/26uGHb2JXX
Our 2020 schedule is HERE!â Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 7, 2020
But who will win our game show? ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/2XJIAkmoNG
this year is different, so we did something differentâ¦ our 2020 schedule release ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/odonJJJ3Gcâ Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) May 7, 2020
Special Delivery ï¿½ï¿½â Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 7, 2020
Our 2020 schedule has ARRIVED... pic.twitter.com/uzhfkya7jE
The wait is over.â Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 7, 2020
Your full schedule for the inaugural season of the Las Vegas Raiders is here. ï¿½ï¿½ï¸
More » https://t.co/J7SreLBaK4 #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/kOGXcjuShu
@BuffaloBills Cash or credit? pic.twitter.com/ynoEHgI1Wgâ Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 8, 2020
Schedule release? The #Patriots have joined the call.â New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 8, 2020
Full schedule: https://t.co/qiXK4VFs8I pic.twitter.com/zfZcIgo4Bs
2ï¸â£0ï¸â£2ï¸â£0ï¸â£. #HereWeGoâ Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 8, 2020
ï¿½ï¿½: Schedule Release '20 on @NFLNetwork now pic.twitter.com/sOHZHv3Kzu
Bringing the ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ in 2020.#Skol pic.twitter.com/aJ4TKx150pâ Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 8, 2020
MEOWAHAHAHAHAHA@McGowansHVAC | More: https://t.co/m2vC0iZMsc pic.twitter.com/ebEVCzPb6dâ #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) May 7, 2020
Built to play in the spotlight ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/chIsTWfTxsâ Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 8, 2020
Your 2020 Chicago Bears schedule produced by @_ColeBennett_ & @LyricaLemonade.â Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 8, 2020
ï¿½ï¿½Xï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/vUfiNlpHK8
Soo we asked a few friends to help us announce the schedule... pic.twitter.com/XcPB6YMIf1â New York Giants (@Giants) May 7, 2020