Goodell: NFL 'prepared to make adjustments' for 2020 season

The NFL has adjusted on the fly throughout the offseason in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. That will continue to be the case in the fall.

Shortly after Thursday's 2020 schedule was announced, Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement reiterating the league will remain flexible in these uncertain times.

"We will be prepared to make adjustments as necessary, as we have during this offseason in safely and efficiently conducting key activities such as free agency, the virtual draft off-season program, and the 2020 NFL Draft," the statement said.

On Wednesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the league dispersed a memo to all 32 teams laying out protocols on how team facilities may reopen, including consent from state government officials, establishment of a club infection response team, and social distancing.

As the NFL plans for a Sept. 10 opening kickoff, Goodell reminded that the league will follow the latest medical and public health advice and comply with government regulations, while implementing appropriate safety protocols "to protect the health of our fans, players, club and league personnel, and our communities."