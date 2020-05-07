2020 NFL schedule: Three Seahawks games to circle

Editor's note: NFL.com is breaking down all 32 team schedules for the 2020 season. Here are the three games Seattle Seahawks fans should circle on their calendars this fall:

Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks, Week 3, Sept. 27, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

The Seahawks have history with the Cowboys -- and with Mike McCarthy. This will be their sixth game versus Dallas in the past six years. It will be their seventh against McCarthy over that same span. Results are mixed and the games tend to be close, but Seattle won the biggest one over McCarthy (the 2014 NFC title game) while the Cowboys prevailed in these two teams' last meeting (2018 Wild Card Weekend). Two of the league's better rushing offenses might keep the score low. But the intrigue lies in the QBs and their explosive receiving corps against what might be two middling pass defenses. Perhaps we get a shootout.

Seattle Seahawks at Buffalo Bills, Week 9, Nov. 8, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

From their secondary-led defense to their run-heavy offense, the Bills might remind some of an early version of last decade's Seahawks. Even QBs Josh Allen and Russell Wilson have more in common than their respective frames would suggest. Pete Carroll and Sean McDermott, two of the game's brightest defensive minds, have clashed before, just not both as head coaches. The Seahawks will make five trips to the East Coast in 2020, yet this one figures to be the toughest. Buffalo is the presumptive favorite to win its division for the first time in at least 20 years.

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks, Week 11, Nov. 19, Thursday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

Here's guessing the Seahawks haven't forgotten the last meeting between these two, a shocking 27-13 win for the Cardinals at the Clink in December. The Seahawks were just 4-4 at home last year, but the other losses came to the Saints, Ravens and 49ers. Arizona ... was not them. Even weirder is that the Cardinals have won four of their last five games in Seattle. Given the current division parity, the Seahawks might not be able to afford a home letdown to Arizona in 2020 -- especially one on a national stage. This game also provides a fun cat-and-mouse between Carroll and Kliff Kingsbury, while showcasing two of the most exciting (and shortest) quarterbacks in the league.

Check out the full Seahawks schedule below (all times Eastern):

Sept. 13 at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Sept. 20 vs. New England Patriots, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Sept. 27. vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 4 at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Oct. 11 vs. Minnesota Vikings*, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Oct. 18 -- BYE

Oct. 25 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 1 vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 8 at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 15 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

Nov. 19 vs. Arizona Cardinals, 8:20 p.m. (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon**)

Nov. 30 at Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Dec. 6 vs. New York Giants, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 13 vs. New York Jets, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dec. 20 at Washington Redskins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Dec. 27 vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (CBS)

Jan. 3 at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

* Sunday night games in Weeks 5-16 subject to change; Week 17 game TBD

**NFL Network and Amazon simulcast subject to change